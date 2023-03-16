LNG Market to reach USD 593.35 Mn at a growth rate of 5.10 percent CAGR over the… – Press Release

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maximize Market research, a global Energy and Power business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ LNG Market “. The total market opportunity for the LNG market was USD 398.56 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5.10 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 593.35 Mn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 398.56 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 593.35 Mn CAGR 5.10 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 135 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

LNG Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on LNG Market provides a detailed analysis of the strong competition and rivalry prevailing in the market. The key findings of the report include market size and forecasts equipped with current environmental and other ongoing developments that affect the LNG Market. The LNG Market is segmented into one segment Application, which is presented with the help of graphs and figures for a better understanding of the fastest growing segments and other indicators in the LNG industry which include the high maintenance cost, downtime duration of the equipment, accuracy provided and product development.

For the competitive landscape, a thorough analysis of major manufacturers in the LNG Market is conducted to help clients gain an edge over their competitors. The analysis is conducted based on their position in the LNG industry,…