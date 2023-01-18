Local weather activist Greta Thunberg launched after being detained by German police at coal mine protest





CNN

—



Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was released by German police on Tuesday evening after being detained earlier in the day at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lützerath, police confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

”Thunberg was only briefly detained. Once (Thunberg’s) identity was established, she was free to go,” Max Wilmes, police spokesman in the city of Aachen, told CNN.

”Due to the recognition of her name, police sped up the identification process,” Wilmes said. He said she then waited for other protesters to be released.

Thunberg swiftly resumed campaigning on Wednesday, tweeting: “Climate protection is not a crime.”

“Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany”, the activist said, adding: ”We were kettled by police and then detained…