Local weather Change: ECB indicators as much as UN’s Sports activities for Local weather Motion Framework

Worcestershire’s New Road home floods regularly, and the ECB says 40% of its cricket grounds are at risk of flooding or drought

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has pledged to cut emissions by half by 2030, and to reach net zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

The targets form part of the governing body’s sustainability plan for cricket, which includes the ECB signing up to the UN’s Sports for Climate Action Framework.

The ECB also wants to eliminate single-use plastic at all venues by 2025, end landfill waste by 2035 and encourage players, supporters and clubs to reuse rather than dispose.

Gloucestershire, Surrey and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) are already committed to the UN’s Sports for Climate Action plan.

ECB plans for ‘more circular economy’

In its report, external-link the ECB said its three priorities are to tackle climate change, manage resources and waste, and protect the natural environment.

Within that they aim to “build a more circular economy with longer…