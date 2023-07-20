Local weather Clock ticks down on ‘Maintaining 1.5°C Alive’

Climate Clock in London switched on 28 June

(CNS): On 22 July, the Climate Clock will tick down below the six-year mark for humanity to drastically reduce fossil fuel emissions to keep global warming below 1.5ºC, despite a pledge made by governments at COP26 in 2021 to ‘Keep 1.5°C Alive‘. This weekend, people across the world will mark this moment with synchronized action demanding that governments and corporations act to meet the climate deadline.

Here in the Cayman Islands, local activist group Sustainable Cayman is urging people in the community to contact their MPs and demand action. The non-profit organisation wants people to call on the government to declare a climate emergency and take the problem more seriously.

There is nothing that Cayman can do to prevent the planet from warming more than 1.5°C, but it is within government’s power to ready the islands for what is to come. The activists are pressing the CIG to prepare for further increases in heat,…