Local weather disaster is driving heatwaves and wildfires. This is how





In addition to temperatures spiking above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), wildfires are raging across southern Europe with evacuations in towns in Italy and Greece.

The searing heat is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, attributed by scientists to human activity.

Climate change makes heat waves hotter and more frequent. This is the case for most land regions, and has been confirmed by the UN’s global panel of climate scientists (IPCC).

Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2 Celsius since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events.

“Every heatwave that what we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of climate change,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, who also co-leads the World Weather Attribution research collaboration. But other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe, atmospheric circulation is…