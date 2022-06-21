Local weather survey passes ministry’s response goal

Coral reef in the George Town Harbour (Photo by Caribbean Producer Services)

(CNS): Over 850 people have responded to the Climate Change Risk Assessment public online survey, more than double the number the ministry had hoped would participate. With three more days left before it closes, officials are urging anyone who has not yet answered the anonymous survey and would like their comments to be considered to do so by Friday.

The survey was launched by the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency to determine what residents believe about climate change and assess behaviours.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said the goal was a nationally representative sample of around 400 responses. “I’m very pleased to say we have far surpassed that goal, demonstrating a high level of community interest in the climate change risk assessment project,” she added.

The questionnaire is completely anonymous. All demographic questions include a ‘Prefer not to say’…