Wrecked houses are seen after the 1988 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland. (Martin Cleaver/AP)

A lot has happened between the Pan Am Flight 103 explosion over Lockerbie, Scotland, and the US taking custody of suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi.

Here’s a short timeline of the events that have occurred since the bombing:

Dec. 21, 1988: Pan Am Flight 103 explodes 31,000 feet over Lockerbie, Scotland, 38 minutes after takeoff from London. The 259 people on board the New York-bound Boeing 747 are killed, along with 11 people on the ground.

July 1990: The British Civil Aviation Authority’s Air Investigation Branch officially reports that an explosive device caused the explosion.

Nov. 13, 1991: US and British investigators indict Libyans Megrahi and Fhimah on 270 counts of murder, conspiracy to murder and violating Britain’s 1982 Aviation Security Act. The men are accused of being Libyan intelligence agents.

Dec. 15, 1998: A US appeals court rules relatives of the 189…