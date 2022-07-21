Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar: Eerie deserted passenger airplane sits on ground of Crimson Sea

(CNN) — Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away — so it’s a good job you’d probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.

The venerable old Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar airplane, with its three engines, mounted on wings and tail fin, would be a sight to behold in the air or on the ground, let alone deep beneath the surface of the Red Sea, among the fish and coral.

The abandoned jet, sunk in 2019 to create an artificial reef to encourage marine life, has been photographed by American underwater photographer Brett Holzer in a series of images that capture the eerie spectacle created by this aquatic airliner.

The three-engined Lockheed Martin Tristar flew for commercial airlines in the 1980s and 90s. Brett Hoelzer/Deep Blue Dive Center

According to Holzer, the jet has now become a haven for wreck explorers and underwater photographers.

First registered in the 1980s and seeing service for several airlines including, according to…