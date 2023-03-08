Loma Negra Reports 4Q22 Results – Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) – Press Release

Loma Negra, LOMALOMA)), (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 (our “4Q22 Results”).

FY22 Key Highlights

Net revenues increased 1.1% YoY to Ps. 145,133 million (US$ 835 million) mainly driven by the top line performance of Concrete and Aggregates that compensated the flattish result of Cement segment.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 43,345 million, decreasing 3.8% YoY in adjusted pesos, while in dollars it reached 289 million, with an increase of 34.3% YoY.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 29.9%, contracting 152 basis points from 2021.

Net income was Ps. 1,807 million, showing a decrease of 85.4% YoY.

During FY22, we distributed dividends for Ps. 15,450 million (US$ 126 million), Ps. 26.39 per outstanding share (Ps. 131.96 per ADR).

In 2022, we repurchased shares for Ps. 1,263 million (US$ 9.7 million), currently holding 12.4 million ordinary shares (2% of the total shares).

Loma Negra is presenting its second Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2022, which seeks to share with its stakeholders the practices that it has been carrying out in environmental, social and governance matters.

4Q22 Key Highlights