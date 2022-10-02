London Marathon 2022: Amos Kipruto and Yalemzerf Yehualaw win first titles in elite races

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw won their maiden London Marathon titles with breakaway victories in the elite men’s and women’s races.

Just six months after making her debut over the distance, 23-year-old Yehualaw finished in two hours, 17 minutes and 26 seconds – the third fastest women’s London Marathon time in history.

Kipruto then won the men’s race in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after pushing away from the rest of the field with about five kilometres to go.

Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase was second, crossing the line 33 seconds later, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium completing the podium.

With four miles to go in the women’s race, Yehualaw – the youngest ever London Marathon champion – broke clear of a group of four with the chasing 2021 champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya unable to reel her in.

That breakaway included an astonishing 4:43 mile split on mile 24.

Jepkosgei finished second, 41 seconds back, with Ethiopian Alemu Megertu placing third.

Rose…