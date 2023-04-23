London Marathon 2023: Kelvin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan win with very good runs

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum smashed compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s course record to win the men’s London Marathon in the second-fastest time ever.

The 23-year-old was just 16 seconds outside Kipchoge’s world record, finishing in two hours one minute 25 seconds.

Sifan Hassan also produced a remarkable run to win the women’s race.

The Dutch Olympic track champion, 30, suffered with a hip injury but battled to win on her debut at the distance.

Kiptum knocked one minute and 12 seconds off Kipchoge’s previous course record to beat second-placed compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor by almost three minutes.

Britain’s Mo Farah was ninth in his final London Marathon, with the 40-year-old four-time Olympic champion revealing after the race that he would finish his career at the Great North Run in September.

Hassan, who won the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, appeared out of the women’s race after dropping back early on with a hip problem, but somehow fought back.

She then produced a sprint finish…