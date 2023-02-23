London Trend Week highlights Fall-Winter 2023

London Fashion Week began with an ending, or a goodbye, rather, to one of the most influential figures in British fashion, Vivienne Westwood.

On the eve of the first day of Fall-Winter 2023 shows, the designer, who died in December, was celebrated at London’s at Southwark Cathedral in a memorial service attended by fashionable dignitaries including Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs and Helena Bonham Carter.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) also announced that London Fashion Week would be dedicated to the legendary designer known widely as the priestess of punk.

Matty Bovan, the North-England-based designer whose experimental silhouettes, penchant for clashing patterns and use of deadstock material has often led to comparisons with Westwood, said her influence was immeasurable.

“(Westwood) reached people who weren’t in fashion, she reached generations of young people who would never have looked at fashion or never felt they could look at fashion,” he told CNN ahead of his presentation on…