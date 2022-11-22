London’s rental market has develop into a ‘nightmare.’ This is why



For Rebeca Blázquez, the past few weeks have been a “nightmare.”

Based in Madrid but hoping to find work in London before starting her master’s degree, the 22-year-old university graduate spent a month searching online for a room to rent in London on a £900 budget ($1,070). She sent dozens of messages to landlords and vacating tenants, and logged in for virtual viewings only to find that the room had already been taken.

“I think that I sent over 100 messages to different ads, and I only had [a] reply to 30 messages,” she told CNN Business.

Renters, real estate agents and property search specialists described to CNN Business a frenzied scramble for rental units since the spring as students and workers flocked back to the city after the pandemic.

That surge in demand collided with a steep drop in supply. Data from Rightmove, an…