Lonely Planet reveals its prime locations for 2023

The 2023 edition is in a slightly different format than it has been in years past. Rather than a simple list, the destinations are split up into five categories — eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.

“This year, we really wanted to try something new and we wanted to reflect the way that we saw travelers looking for travel, which was about the destination, but also about the experience,” explains Nitya Chambers, executive editor and senior vice president of content at Lonely Planet.

Editors begin work on the list as early as April. Chambers says that — as much as they’d like to — not every staffer can visit each place on the list personally.

Instead, she explains, Lonely Planet reaches out to its wide network of contributors around the…