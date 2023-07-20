Longeveron Appoints Lisa Locklear As Chief Financial Officer – Longeveron (NASDA… – Press Release

MIAMI, FL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. LGVN (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, announced today the appointment of Lisa Locklear as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Locklear is an accomplished leader with global business experience, and is a respected finance professional in the biopharmaceutical industry. The appointment is effective as of July 31, 2023.

“Lisa brings to Longeveron keen strategic perspective and expansive industry knowledge, and her financial leadership ability will be vital as we continue advancing our innovative cellular therapy assets toward important milestones,” said Wa’el Hashad, Longeveron CEO. “We are excited to welcome Lisa to our executive leadership team.”

“I am intrigued by the potential of Lomecel-B™ in therapeutic areas in critical need of innovation such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and thrilled to be joining Longeveron at this pivotal moment,” said Ms. Locklear. “I am eager to collaborate with Wa’el, my colleagues on our leadership team, and our Board of Directors to establish a strong financial foundation for Longeveron and help realize this asset’s full potential.”

Ms. Locklear joins Longeveron from Avanir Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Otsuka, where she served as Senior Vice President and CFO. During her time at Avanir, Ms. Locklear was instrumental in enhancing the financial and technology related processes, systems, and people during a period of rapid growth. Prior to Avanir, she held senior financial roles at GSN Games, CoreLogic, Ingram Micro, the Walt Disney Company, and Price Waterhouse (now PwC), with assignments in Paris and London. Ms. Locklear has been recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association with the Luminary award, an honor that underscores her dedication to fostering the growth of other women’s careers…