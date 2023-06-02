LONGi unveils 2022 Sustainability Report in Beijing, disclosing the company’s ac… – Press Release

BEIJING, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –LONGi, a global leading renewable energy company, published its 2022 Sustainability Report in Beijing. The report discloses LONGi’s actions and achievements on a wide range of issues including environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG) in 2022.

The report shows LONGi used 4.2 billion kWh of renewable energy in 2022, accounting for 47.18% of its total energy consumption, which was higher than 40.19% of total green energy use in 2021. By using green power, LONGi has reduced 2.43 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions throughout 2022. This is equivalent to planting 135 million trees.

In 2022, LONGi set its sustainable development goal of “Affordable for All”. In 2023, the company announced its sustainability concept of “L-I-G-H-T” with 5 key elements including “Lead”, “Innovative”, “Green”, “Harmonious” and “Trustworthy”, which combines LONGi’s development strategy and in line with industry characteristics and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The LONGi 2022 Sustainability Report is the 6th report on sustainability and social responsibility since the company first published such a report in 2018.

Global Carbon Reduction Empowered by Green Innovation

As a leading clean energy company, LONGi has been empowering its own sustainable growth and its key stakeholders through innovation-driven technology development.

Since 2012, LONGi has produced up to 290GW of PV products in total. These renewable energy products could generate up to 1.148 million Gwh of clean energy. Based on the global emission factor by International Energy Agency (IEA), LONGi’s products have helped reduce 536 million tons of carbon emissions globally.

LONGi invested 7.14 billion yuan in R&D in 2022, accounting for 5.54% of the yearly revenue. LONGi now has a global team of 4,036 employees for R&D and technological innovation. In 2022 alone, LONGi broke the world record for PV cell conversion rate 7 times….