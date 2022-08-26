Look of the Week: At 55, Nicole Kidman stays considered one of vogue’s largest risk-takers

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, ‘Look of the Week’ is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman caught the Internet’s attention this week with a new shoot for Perfect Magazine.

Kidman, who turned 55 this summer, flexes her impossibly sculpted triceps on the magazine’s cover — a cascade of red hair falling over one shoulder with a section cropped bluntly at her chin. Not a power suit or black turtleneck in sight: Kidman is styled in pieces from fashion brand Diesel’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week this February — a highly praised array replete with Y2K-inspired trucker hats, denim trench coats and the buzzy belt-skirt Kidman wears.

The actor wore head-to-toe Diesel for the first cover. Photography by Zhong Lin, styling by Robbie Spencer and creative direction by Katie Grand. Credit: Zhong Lin

A second cover shows Kidman in a…