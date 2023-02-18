Lopez Negrete Communications Takes Home Coveted Mosaic Award for Diversity for t… – Press Release

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc., the nation’s largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated full-service agency, announced today they were awarded a total of 19 trophies at the 61st Annual American Advertising Federation–Houston Chapter Awards, including a coveted “Best of Show” for the 18th time.

The WorldFest 55th Houston, The Oldest Film Festival Poster Campaign won the award for Best of Show – Print. Since 1968, WorldFest-Houston has been supporting independent filmmakers and takes pride in being the oldest independent film festival in the world. The Out-Of-Home Poster campaign focused on that claim through the use of multiple layers of film posters, making a homage to a classic medium the industry has used throughout the years to promote their movies and a few movies that premiered in that specific year.

In addition, Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc. was also awarded the Special Mosaic Award for Diversity for their Walmart Holiday House Social Media Campaign. This holiday campaign gathered a group of nationwide creators of different backgrounds showcasing Walmart as the place to save, no matter what your family’s tradition. The Walmart Holiday House celebrated multicultural rituals happening across the nation through snackable concepts across various media channels.

“To say I am proud that our work continues to stand out among such worthy peers and work is an understatement,” says Lopez Negrete Communications’ President and CEO Alex López Negrete. “We are particularly honored by the nod the judges gave to our work for our long-standing Walmart client by bestowing upon us the Special Mosaic Award For Diversity. We have been Walmart’s partners now for almost three decades and have been proud that the work we have done for them has always been relevant, powerful, effective, diverse, and recognized. I tip my hat to every member of my creative and strategic teams that participated in the creation of all this…