Loss of life or jail awaits gangsters, warns CoP Walton : Cayman Information Service

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton

(CNS): Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton has warned local gangsters that the current tit-for-tat violence and increase in tensions will only end in their death or being locked up if they do not stop. After another man was shot multiple times in the stomach on Friday morning in West Bay, Walton said that anyone who remembers a similar spate of killings in September 2011 doesn’t need to be reminded of what can occur when “these tensions reach a tipping point”.

While the RCIPS has not yet given much information about the escalation in gang tensions and shootings over the last few months, CNS understands that the current tit-for-tat gun violence is tied to unsolved gang-related murders.

“In response to these increased tensions and recent shooting incidents, including the murder on 21 January, the RCIPS Senior Command Team met [Friday] morning to develop a coordinated response focused on disrupting the activities of those persons…