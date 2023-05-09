Lost Money in Icahn Enterprises L.P.? – Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) – Press Release

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. dropped 16% on May 2, 2023, after a Hindenburg report alleged the company has a “Ponzi-like” structure and that shares are inflated by 75% or more. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Icahn Enterprises L.P. Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Icahn IEP.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On May 2, 2023, shares of American conglomerate company Icahn Enterprises dropped as much as 20% in intraday trading after Hindenburg published a report alleging the company is grossly overvalued and resembles a “Ponzi-like” structure. “Icahn has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors,” according to the Hindenburg report. Furthermore, the report alleges the 15.8% dividend investors enjoy is unsustainable and only possible due to the at-the-money stock offering program used by Icahn. The report claims that Icahn trades at a 218% premium compared to its stated net asset value (NAV), which indicates the stock could be overvalued.

On May 3, 2023, the day after Hindenburg’s report came out, Icahn announced it would delay releasing its first quarter earnings report until May 10.

Following this news, Icahn’s stock price dropped 16% on May 2, 2023 and an additional 18% on May 3, 2023, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Icahn Investors Do?

If you invested in Icahn, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Icahn Enterprises L.P. has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance…