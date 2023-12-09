Lou Vincent: Former New Zealand batter not banned from all cricket worldwide

Opener Lou Vincent scored 2,413 runs in ODIs for New Zealand

Former New Zealand batter Lou Vincent has had his life ban from all cricket for match-fixing revised on appeal.

Vincent, 45, remains banned from international cricket, but can now be involved at the domestic level or below following the decision of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC).

The CDC said he had shown the “very best efforts to make amends” since being banned in 2014.

Vincent said being able to return to cricket “means the world” to him.

“I made a terrible mistake many years ago which I’ll deeply regret for the rest of my life, and I remain very sorry for the harm I caused,” he said.

“Being able to return to the cricket environment means the world to me and I feel very fortunate to again have that opportunity.”

He was given 11 life bans from cricket worldwide by the CDC after admitting 18 breaches of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s anti-corruption rules in three English domestic matches played in 2008 and 2011.