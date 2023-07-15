Low Code Development Platform Market to Grow at CAGR of 27.96% from 2021 to 2026… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The low code development platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.96% and is expected to increase by USD 35.73 billion from 2021 to 2026 according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Aura Difusion SL, Betty Blocks BV, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Cybozu Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Idera Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Mendix Technology BV, Microsoft Corp., Netcall plc, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Pramati Software Pvt. Ltd., Quickbase Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Skuid Inc., Thinkwise Innovation B.V., TrackVia Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.- Download a Sample Report Now!

Low Code Development Platform Insights –