Low-Cost Carrier Market size to decline by USD 248.65 billion from 2022 to 2027;… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest report on the low-cost carrier market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of by USD 248.65 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.15% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The rising demand for air cargo is notably driving the global low-cost carrier low-cost airline market growth.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest

trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request PDF sample report

Low-Cost Carrier Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Arabia PJSC, Air Canada, Capital A Berhad, Cebu Pacific, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, easyJet Airline Co. Ltd., Fly LEVEL SL, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Jet2 Plc, Lion Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, PAL Holdings Inc., Pegasus Air Transport Corp., PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk., Qantas Airways Ltd., Ryanair DAC, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., Vueling Airlines SA, and WestJet Airlines Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

airarabia.com- The company offers low cost carrier to wide range of destinations across Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Europe.

airasia.com- The company offers low cost carrier flights to various international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

cebupacificair.com- The company offers low cost carrier transportation services in which customer can avail heavy discount for plane seats in a particular time period slot.

What`s New for 2023?