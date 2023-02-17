Low Rolling Resistance Tires Market is Projected to Reach USD 31482.03 Million, … – Press Release

New York, US, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Low Rolling Resistance Tires Market Research Report: Information by Application, Vehicle Type, sales channel and Region – Forecast till 2030 “, The low rolling resistance tires market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 15%, when it is anticipated to reach USD 31482.03 Million in value.

Low Rolling Resistance Tires Market Overview

Due to rising consumer demand for fuel-efficient tyres, government laws governing tyre labelling, increased environmental awareness, and expansion of the aftermarket, the global low rolling resistance tires market is expanding quickly. However, the high costs of low rolling resistance tires may impede market expansion.

As Hankook Tire developed the Enfren Eco tyre, which combines a unique silica compound and structural design to reduce energy loss and improve fuel efficiency for electric vehicles, low rolling resistance tyre manufacturing companies are working to develop low rolling resistance tires specifically for electric vehicles.

The Prominent Players in the global low rolling resistance tires market include

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Apollo Tyres Ltd. (India)

Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. (China)

Kumho Tire (South Korea)

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd (ZC-Rubber) (Germany)

Nokian Tyres plc (Finland)

MRF Tyres (India)

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy)

Hankook Tire (South Korea)

Michelin (France)

Continental AG (Germany)

Firestone Tire and Rubber Company (US)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (US),

Toyo Tire & Rubber Company (Japan).

Among others.

Additionally, rising vehicle sales, aftermarket expansion, declining production costs, and advantageous government initiatives are incentivizing multinational corporations to make…