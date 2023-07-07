Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market to grow by 10,540.84 thousand Units fro… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The low speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market is set to grow by 10,540.84 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 26.89% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The adoption of 3D printing technology for vehicle customization and faster LSEV roll-out is one of the key factors driving the global LSEV market growth. LSEVs deliver a relatively safer and more economical alternative as the small size of the LSEVs, and the motor has lowered the operating cost of the vehicles. China is the leading adopter of LSEVs across the globe, and the growing demand for customized LSEVs in the country is driving vehicle manufacturers to adopt new innovative technologies, such as 3D printing technology to support the launch of new models. For example, in 2016 Honda Motor showcased its Micro Commuter electric car built using a 3D printer at CEATEC, Japan’s largest consumer electronics show. XEV used a 3D printer to 3D print LSEVs in China. Therefore, such technological advancements and their adoption by vendors are expected to positively influence the market in focus during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

