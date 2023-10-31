Low strain system may prepare dinner up an area storm : Cayman Information Service

Source: NHC

(CNS): A trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea, which is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms, appears conducive for gradual development this week as it heads towards our area. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the system is expected to move westward during the coming days. A tropical depression could form late this week when the system reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC predicts a 60% chance of a storm developing within a week. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said it was also monitoring the disturbance. While the NHC projects the system to potentially move near the eastern coast of Nicaragua by the weekend, this system could bring significant rainfall across the Cayman Islands, regardless of its development.

“The National Weather Service is closely monitoring the development of this system due to its proximity to our area as well as the forecast uncertainty of what the system will…