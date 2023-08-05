LPL Financial Kicks Off Its 2023 Flagship Focus Conference in San Diego – LPL Fi… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC’s Focus 2023 conference kicked off at the San Diego Convention Center, providing three days of insights and inspiration centered on helping advisors capitalize on growth opportunities, improve the investor experience, and drive scale and efficiency with emerging tools and technologies.



LPL’s annual flagship conference benefits advisors and financial institutions of all types and sizes by bringing together a broad mix of financial professionals, support staff, sponsors, thought leaders and LPL teams for knowledge sharing and networking. Attendees gain a view of LPL’s strategic roadmap, hear from industry experts and nationally recognized keynotes and have the opportunity to choose from more than 200 breakout sessions. They also have access to the LPL Expo, featuring more than 100 sponsor partners exhibiting an extensive range of resources to help advisors and institutions take care of their clients.

The LPL community of financial professionals and institutions collectively serves 5 million American families, helping them to navigate uncertainty, keep their goals in focus and pursue their financial dreams. And, according to Cerulli, demand for personalized financial advice is projected to grow, bringing the total assets managed by advisors to $37 trillion from $27 trillion over the next decade.1

“As we look forward together, we are bullish on the future of financial advice and our strategy to help advisors and institutions turn a blue ocean opportunity into reality,” said Dan Arnold, president and chief executive officer, LPL Financial. “For us, that means empowering advisors and institutions to deliver great advice to their clients and to be great operators of their businesses. Focus is our opportunity to bring that vision to the mainstage and showcase new capabilities and solutions that help our advisors deliver personalized advice and planning experiences to their clients and run thriving…