LPSN INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages LivePerson, Inc…. – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. LPSN resulting from allegations that LivePerson may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased LivePerson securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13260 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 15, 2023, after the market closed, LivePerson issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results disclosing that LivePerson reported a loss and revenue decline. In its press release, LivePerson also revealed that its subsidiary, WildHealth, received a notice that Medicare was suspending reimbursement for services rendered under the Medicare demonstrate program (the “Program”) in which certain non-core services would be provided and reimbursed by Medicare. Accordingly, LivePerson stated that given the “inherent uncertainty as to the timing and amount of further reimbursement for services rendered under the Program, the Company has elected to take a reserve for revenue associated with services delivered under the Program in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not yet been collected.”

On this news, LivePerson’s stock price fell $5.64, or 57% to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023, damaging investors.

