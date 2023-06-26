Lucid’s World-Leading Electric Powertrain Technology Propels Aston Martin to a B… – Press Release

- Lucid and Aston Martin enter long-term strategic technology partnership for the integration and supply of Lucid’s state-of-the-art electric vehicle powertrain and battery systems in contracts worth in excess of $450M.
- This landmark agreement marks the first such relationship for Lucid Group’s technology arm, a realization of a vision that expands the reach of the company’s products and paves the way for future, more mainstream applications.
- Aston Martin will receive direct access to Lucid’s proprietary electric powertrain technology, including its ultra-high performance twin motor drive unit, renowned battery technology, and revolutionary Wunderbox.
- Aston Martin will pay Lucid technology access fees for Lucid’s technologies in a combination of Aston Martin shares and phased cash payments, with Lucid becoming a shareholder in Aston Martin.
- Additionally, Lucid and Aston Martin will enter into supply arrangements for Lucid’s powertrain components and systems.
NEWARK, Calif. and GAYDON, UK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to establish a long-term strategic technology partnership with Aston Martin to accelerate the iconic British brand’s high-performance electrification strategy and long-term growth.
The relationship, the first of its kind for Lucid, will give Aston Martin access to world-leading electric powertrain technology, which is engineered and manufactured exclusively in-house by Lucid, to power future Aston Martin battery electric vehicles. The agreement will also provide Aston Martin with technical support from Lucid in integrating its proprietary technology into a bespoke all-new electric vehicle platform developed by Aston Martin, as well as the supply of Lucid components.
“This partnership will represent a landmark collaboration between Aston Martin, a storied…