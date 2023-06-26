Lucid’s World-Leading Electric Powertrain Technology Propels Aston Martin to a B… – Press Release

Lucid and Aston Martin enter long-term strategic technology partnership for the integration and supply of Lucid’s state-of-the-art electric vehicle powertrain and battery systems in contracts worth in excess of $450M .

. This landmark agreement marks the first such relationship for Lucid Group’s technology arm, a realization of a vision that expands the reach of the company’s products and paves the way for future, more mainstream applications.

Aston Martin will receive direct access to Lucid’s proprietary electric powertrain technology, including its ultra-high performance twin motor drive unit, renowned battery technology, and revolutionary Wunderbox.

Aston Martin will pay Lucid technology access fees for Lucid’s technologies in a combination of Aston Martin shares and phased cash payments, with Lucid becoming a shareholder in Aston Martin.

Additionally, Lucid and Aston Martin will enter into supply arrangements for Lucid’s powertrain components and systems.

NEWARK, Calif. and GAYDON, UK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to establish a long-term strategic technology partnership with Aston Martin to accelerate the iconic British brand’s high-performance electrification strategy and long-term growth.

The relationship, the first of its kind for Lucid, will give Aston Martin access to world-leading electric powertrain technology, which is engineered and manufactured exclusively in-house by Lucid, to power future Aston Martin battery electric vehicles. The agreement will also provide Aston Martin with technical support from Lucid in integrating its proprietary technology into a bespoke all-new electric vehicle platform developed by Aston Martin, as well as the supply of Lucid components.

“This partnership will represent a landmark collaboration between Aston Martin, a storied…