Lufax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Lufax Holdin… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) LU, a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total income decreased by 22.2% to RMB12,318 million ( US$1,786 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB15,831 million in the same period of 2021.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2022 from in the same period of 2021. Net loss was RMB806 million ( US$117 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net profit of RMB2,896 million in the same period of 2021.

(In millions except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2021

2022

YoY

2021

2022

YoY

RMB

RMB USD





RMB

RMB USD



Total income 15,831

12,318 1,786

(22.2 %)

61,835

58,116 8,426

(6.0 %) Total expenses (11,492)

(12,922) (1,874)

12.4 %

(38,435)

(45,102) (6,539)

17.3 % Total expenses excluding credit and asset impairment losses,

financial costs and other gains/(losses) – net (8,302)

(6,574) (953)

(20.8 %)

(30,194)

(26,889) (3,899)

(10.9 %) Credit and asset impairment losses (3,222)

(6,266) (908)

94.5 %

(7,745)

(16,978) (2,462)

119.2 % Financial costs and other gains/(losses) – net 32

(82) (12)

(356.3 %)

(496)

(1,236) (179)

149.2 % Net profit/(loss) 2,896

(806) (117)

(127.8 %)

16,709

8,775 1,272

(47.5 %)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights