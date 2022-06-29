Lufthansa is bringing again the A380

(CNN) — The A380 superjumbo is beloved among aviation fans, thanks to its spacious interior, mighty size and quiet inflight experience, but its days have been numbered since Airbus announced in 2019 it was ceasing production of the airliner.

Costly to run, the world’s largest passenger aircraft’s demise was apparently accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic travel slump, but now German airline Lufthansa — which had been selling off its grounded A380s and was understood to be retiring the aircraft from its fleet — has announced plans to redeploy the huge plane from summer 2023.

In a statement released on Monday, Lufthansa said the aircraft was returning “in response to the steep rise in customer demand and the delayed delivery of ordered aircraft,” noting the A380 remains popular with its crew, as well as passengers.

Return of the superjumbo