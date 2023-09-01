Luis de la Fuente: Spain males’s head coach asks for ‘forgiveness’ for applauding Luis Rubiales

Luis de la Fuente (right) was appointed Spain men’s head coach in December 2022

The head coach of Spain’s men’s team has asked for “forgiveness” after applauding the speech in which Luis Rubiales said he would not resign for kissing player Jenni Hermoso.

Luis de la Fuente said it was an “inexcusable human error” but added he would not step down from his job.

Rubiales, president of Spain’s football federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips after their Women’s World Cup win.

Hermoso said the kiss during the medal ceremony was not consensual.

In a speech last Friday, Rubiales – who has since been suspended by Fifa – refused to step down and said he was facing a “social assassination”.

De La Fuente and women’s head coach Jorge Vilda were among those pictured applauding the speech, although both later released statements condemning Rubiales’ behaviour.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, De La Fuente said: “Almost all of us RFEF (Spanish football federation) workers went in there thinking…