Luis Diaz: Liverpool ‘conscious’ of ‘ongoing scenario’ involving ahead’s household in Colombia

Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool from Porto in January 2022

Liverpool say they are “aware of an ongoing situation” involving the family of Luis Diaz after reports external-link his parents had been kidnapped in Colombia.

Liverpool said Diaz’s welfare “will continue to be our immediate priority”.

“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the club said. external-link

Diaz was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was a “worrying situation for all of us”.

“We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz,” Klopp said before the match.

Liverpool’s players then showed their support for Diaz during the 3-0 win at Anfield, holding up their team-mate’s shirt after taking the lead.

Klopp said after the game: “We got the news last night and it’s the most difficult I’ve ever had.

“When you’re that long in…