Luis Diaz: Main navy and police search underneath method for Liverpool participant’s father

Jurgen Klopp says ‘we wanted to fight’ as search continues for Luis Diaz’s father

A major military and police search is under way in Colombia for the father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, with the authorities offering a £40,000 reward for information leading to his rescue.

More than 120 soldiers, plus police, searched northern Colombia for Luis Manuel Diaz on Sunday, amid reports armed men had taken him and his wife.

The player’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was found in Barrancas on Saturday.

Diaz was absent from the Liverpool side which beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The army said it had set up roadblocks and deployed two motorised platoons, unmanned aircraft, helicopters and a plane with radar in the search for his father.

The Colombian authorities have not provided details about the reported kidnapping, but local media said Diaz’s mother and father were taken by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in Barrancas, their home town, which is in La Guajira, the country’s northern…