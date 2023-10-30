Luis Rubiales: Ex-Spanish soccer federation chief given three-year ban by Fifa

Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years.

Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England.

He was provisionally banned by Fifa but initially refused to resign, before eventually stepping down in September.

On Monday, Fifa announced the three-year ban for breaching article 13 of their disciplinary code.

Rubiales, 46, claimed the kiss at the post-match presentation ceremony was “mutual” and “consensual” but Hermoso said it was not consensual, and filed a legal complaint.

World governing body Fifa confirmed the case concerned the “events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days”.

It added: “In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Fifa disciplinary code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision,…