Luis Rubiales: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings towards Spanish soccer federation president

World football’s governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for his behaviour at Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

He earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.

Fifa will look at whether those actions constitute violations of article 13 in its disciplinary code, concerning offensive behaviour and fair play.

“Fifa reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary,” it said in a statement.

According to the disciplinary code, officials are among those that must “comply with the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity”.

It says disciplinary measures can be brought against anyone “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”, “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” or “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into…