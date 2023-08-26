Luis Rubiales: Fifa suspends Spanish FA boss over Jenni Hermoso kiss

Watch: Fans and players protest over Rubiales kiss

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by world governing body Fifa.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England in Sydney.

The federation also says it will take legal action over Hermoso’s “lies”.

But Fifa has opted to “provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level”.

Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old on Thursday.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings,” Fifa added.

Fifa has also ordered Rubiales or any representative of the federation (RFEF) to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso, 33.