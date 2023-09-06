Luis Rubiales: Jenni Hermoso recordsdata authorized criticism over Ladies’s World Cup last kiss

Jenni Hermoso has filed a legal complaint over the kiss by Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s World Cup final win, which she says was not consensual.

Rubiales claims the kiss was “mutual and “consensual”, but has been provisionally suspended by football’s world governing body Fifa.

The complaint means the 46-year-old could face criminal charges.

On 29 August, Spanish prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into whether the incident amounts to a crime of sexual assault.

At the time, Spain’s top criminal court said it was opening its investigation in light of the “unequivocal nature” of 33-year-old Hermoso’s statements, saying it was necessary “to determine their legal significance”.

“Given the public statements made by Jennifer Hermoso, the sexual act she was subjected to by Luis Rubiales was not consensual,” a statement said.

It added that legal experts would also contact her “to offer her the option of legal…