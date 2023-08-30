Luis Rubiales’ mom taken to hospital on third day of starvation strike

The church in Motril has become the centre of media activity

The mother of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been hospitalised after going on hunger strike in protest at the treatment of her son, a local priest has said.

Angeles Bejar locked herself in a church in Motril on Monday.

Rubiales has been heavily criticised for kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the World Cup final.

Hermoso said the kiss during the presentation ceremony in Sydney on 20 August was not consensual.

On entering the Divina Pastora church in Motril on Spain’s southern coast, Bejar told Spanish news agency EFE the strike would continue “indefinite, day and night”.

She added the “inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve”.

The priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told Reuters news agency that Bejar had been taken to hospital in Motril – the town where her son was raised – so had to cancel a scheduled news conference.

