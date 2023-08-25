Luis Rubiales refuses to step down as Spanish soccer federation president

Luis Rubiales refuses to resign as Spanish football federation president

Luis Rubiales has refused to step down as president of the Spanish football federation following his behaviour at the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

He had earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.

“I will not resign, I will not resign,” he told an extraordinary general assembly called by the federation. “A social assassination is taking place.”

Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday before Fifa, world football’s governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday.

On Friday he apologised for grabbing his crotch while celebrating in the VIP area in Stadium Australia, with Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter stood nearby.

Widespread reports in Spain external-link suggested Rubiales would announce his resignation on Friday – but instead he vowed to “fight until the end”.

“I’m ready to be vilified to defend my ideals,” he added. “I don’t deserve this…