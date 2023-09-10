Luis Rubiales resigns as president of Spanish FA over Jenni Hermoso kiss

Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation following criticism for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony.

Hermoso, 33, said the kiss after Spain beat England was not consensual and she filed a legal complaint last Tuesday.

He released a statement saying he had submitted his resignation to federation acting president Pedro Rocha.

“I cannot continue my work,” Rubiales said on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’.

The 46-year-old has also resigned from his position as vice-president of Uefa’s executive committee.

Rubiales claimed the kiss was “mutual and “consensual” but had been provisionally suspended by football’s world governing body Fifa.

Hermoso’s legal complaint means he could face criminal charges.

“After the quick suspension carried out by Fifa, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales’ statement read.

“Insisting on waiting and holding…