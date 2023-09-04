Luis Rubiales: Spain’s males’s crew name behaviour of federation president ‘unacceptable’

Spain’s men’s players have condemned the “unacceptable behaviour” of federation president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales has repeatedly refused to resign over the kiss, which Hermoso said was not consensual.

The men’s side have expressed their “regret and solidarity with the players whose success has been tarnished”.

“We want to reject what we consider unacceptable behaviour on the part of Mr Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents,” said forward Alvaro Morata in a statement on behalf of the Spain squad.

“We firmly and unequivocally stand on the side of the values that this sport represents.

“Spanish football must be a driving force for respect, inspiration, inclusion, and diversity and must set an example with its behaviour both on and off the field.”

Luis de la Fuente, head coach of the men’s team, last week asked for “forgiveness” after initially applauding a speech in which Rubiales said he would not resign.

De la Fuente added he would not step down from his job.

After…