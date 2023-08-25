Luis Rubiales: Spanish authorities takes FA chief to tribunal after World Cup closing kiss

Luis Rubiales refuses to resign as Spanish football federation president

The Spanish secretary of sport says he “wants this to be Spanish football’s MeToo moment” after the government started legal proceedings seeking to suspend football federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Rubiales has refused to resign despite overwhelming pressure after the incident following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England.

Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old former player on Thursday.

The Me Too movement seeks to end violence against women and shot into mainstream consciousness in 2017 after film producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of numerous sexual offences – he was subsequently found guilty and jailed.

“The government starts today the procedure so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Sport Court and if the Sport Court agrees, I can announce that we will suspend Mr Rubiales from his functions,” Victor…