Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA president criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup win

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been criticised for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso during the presentation ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final.

“I didn’t like it,” Hermoso said on Instagram, but a statement released later on her behalf defended Rubiales.

Government minister Irene Montero said: “It’s a form of sexual violence women suffer on a daily basis.”

Montero, Spain’s equalities minster, added that up to now it had been “invisible” and that it is something “we can’t normalise”.

“We should not assume kissing without consent is something ‘that happens’,” she said.

Spain’s sports minister Miquel Iceta told Spanish public radio it was “unacceptable” for Rubiales to kiss Hermoso, adding: “The first thing he has to do is to give explanations and make apologies, it is the logical and reasonable thing to do.”

In a statement released by the Spanish football federation,…