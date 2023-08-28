Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA president’s mom on starvation strike over kiss row

Watch: The Rubiales World Cup kiss row… in 75 seconds

The mother of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has gone on a hunger strike because of the “inhuman hunt” against her son.

There has been widespread criticism of Rubiales, 46, after he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win.

His mother, Angeles Bejar, has now locked herself in a church in Motril.

She told Spanish news agency EFE the strike would continue “indefinite, day and night”.

Hermoso, 33, said the kiss during the presentation ceremony in Sydney on 20 August was not consensual.

Rubiales vowed not to resign on Friday but was suspended by world football’s governing body Fifa on Saturday.

Spanish media have gathered outside the Divina Pastora church in Motril on the southern Spanish coast, the town where Rubiales was raised.

Bejar told EFE that the “inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve”.

Rubiales’ cousin Vanessa…