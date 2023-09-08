Luis Rubiales: Spanish prosecutor recordsdata grievance with excessive courtroom

Luis Rubiales has been president of Spain’s football federation since May 2018

A Spanish prosecutor has filed a complaint with its high court against suspended football federation president Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion.

Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win, which she says was not consensual.

Hermoso filed a legal complaint over the kiss on Tuesday.

It is now up to the court to present formal charges against the 46-year-old.

Hermoso’s complaint was one of sexual assault but prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil has also added a charge of coercion when filing to the high court.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office said Hermoso told Gil that her relatives had suffered pressure from Rubiales and his “professional entourage” to say that she “justified and approved what happened”.

“The prosecutors request that Luis Rubiales be questioned as an accused and Jenni Hermoso as a victim,” the prosecutor’s office added.

It also…