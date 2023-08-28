Luis Rubiales: Spanish prosecutors open preliminary investigation into kiss by federation president

Pressure has been growing on Luis Rubiales from many quarters

Spain’s top criminal court has opened a preliminary investigation into the country’s football federation president Luis Rubiales after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The prosecutors are looking into whether the incident amounts to a crime of sexual assault.

Rubiales, 46, has been widely criticised after the incident following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win.

Hermoso, 33, said the kiss was not consensual.

Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by world football’s governing body Fifa.

The previous day, Rubiales had insisted he would not resign.

The court said it was opening the investigation in light of the “unequivocal nature” of Hermoso’s statements, saying it was necessary “to determine their legal significance”.

“Given the public statements made by Jennifer Hermoso, the sexual act she was subjected to by Luis Rubiales was not consensual,” a statement said.

Legal experts will also contact the player “to offer her…