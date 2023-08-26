Luis Rubiales: Spanish soccer federation will take authorized motion over Jennifer Hermoso ‘lies’

Watch: Fans and players protest over Rubiales kiss

The Spanish football federation says it will take legal action over Jenni Hermoso’s comments about its president Luis Rubiales.

Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent, but the federation has questioned her version of events.

“The evidence is conclusive,” it said. “Mr President has not lied.”

In a statement by players’ union Futpro, which is representing 33-year-old Hermoso, she is quoted as saying “in no case did I seek to raise (lift) the president” while they embraced on the podium.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said: “The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.

“The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.”

The federation also said that, if selected, players have “an obligation” to play for the…