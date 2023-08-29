Luis Rubiales: UN Human Rights workplace says Jenni Hermoso stance on kiss could be ‘a turning level’

Jenni Hermoso (centre) watched the Women’s Cup final between Atletico Madrid and AC Milan on Saturday, where players and fans showed their support for the Spain international.

Jenni Hermoso has been backed by the United Nations Human Rights office after being kissed by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

The UN organisation said everyone has a responsibility to “call out and challenge” sexual harassment and abuse.

Hermoso said the kiss on her lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win was not consensual, which Rubiales strenuously disputes.

Rubiales has been criticised for his behaviour but has refused to resign.

He has taken that stance despite being provisionally suspended for 90 days by world governing body Fifa from all football activities.

“Women in sport continue to face sexual harassment and abuse – every one of us has the responsibility to call out and challenge such abuse,” the UN body stated on X, formerly Twitter.

“We join Spain’s Jenni Hermoso and all…