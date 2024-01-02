Luke Littler beats Rob Cross to succeed in World Darts Championship last

Littler, who turns 17 on 21 January, was serenaded by the Alexandra Palace crowd as the pair warmed up, with “there’s only one Luke Littler” and “walking in a Littler wonderland” ringing round the famous amphitheatre.

Many pundits predicted that Littler would outscore Cross and that ended up being the case, despite some initial scrappy and nervous darts.

He finished with a three-dart average of 106.05 compared to Cross’ 102.77.

It is the fourth match of the tournament that Littler has averaged more than 100. No other player has done that with already eliminated Chris Dobey next on three occasions.

Littler started the tournament ranked 164th in the world and had a provisional ranking of 50 heading into the semi-finals. He could rise as high as ninth if he is successful in Wednesday’s final.

He had only played four senior matches at PDC premier events before making his debut on 20 December and now has the opportunity to be the youngest winner of the tournament, surpassing Michael van…